Woman dies following single-vehicle crash on Wilroy Rd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman died following a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk Wednesday evening.

According to police, they got the call for the crash around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Wilroy Road around Shingle Creek in Suffolk.

The female driver who is also the only occupant was extricated from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detours are currently set up on Wilroy Road between Saunders Drive and Suburban Drive as police investigate the crash.

There are no further details.