SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Suffolk early Tuesday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North 10th Street.

Details are still limited, however, police say the incident is domestic-related. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible suspect information.

