Woman claims she was assaulted, carjacked; Suffolk Police say she was lying

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police arrested a woman for making a false police report after she claimed she was carjacked Saturday morning.

According to reports, 21-year-old Alexis Charnae Olds, from Norfolk, reported to police that she initially got out of her car in the early morning hours on Saturday, August 10, to get an item from her trunk when a group of black men approached her.

The men allegedly assaulted her and then fled in her car before crashing at the intersection of North 5th Street and Mount Horeb Street.

Olds then claimed that the men got out her car and fled the scene.

Upon further investigation, officers arrested Olds on charges including making a false statement during an investigation and making a false police report.