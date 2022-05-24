SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield woman has been charged in connection with a house fire on Woodrow Avenue in Suffolk Monday morning.

Suffolk fire officials said Tuesday night that Timika Andell Giles, 46, has been arrested and charged with threat to burn and arson.

She is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail, officials said.

Suffolk firefighters responded to the 100 block of Woodrow Avenue at 6:03 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

The occupant of the house had evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The house sustained heavy damage and the resident will be displaced.