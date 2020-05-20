Woman charged with accessory after attempted homicide in stabbing of 2 civilians, 2 officers in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police have charged a 33-year-old woman with three counts of accessory after the fact in an attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing that left four injured, including two police officers.

Shanitta Nicole Cuffee, of Suffolk, was initially arrested in connection with the incident on May 11 and charged with reckless care for a child, cruelty and injuries to children, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice.

She was served with additional warrants on the three accessory charges Tuesday. She has been in custody in Western Tidewater Regional Jail since her arrest May 11.

Cuffee is the second person arrested in connection with the stabbing.

RELATED: Man in custody following stabbing of two officers, two civilians in Suffolk

Travis Dionne Butler, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of malicious injury to a police officer and four counts of felonious assault.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Ashford Drive around 9:30 p.m. to serve an emergency custody order. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to multiple people before coming into contact with the suspect of the custody order.

Travis Butler (Photo courtesy: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

The adult male pulled a knife and attacked four victims, including the two officers, police say. All four were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The two adults and one officer were treated and released. One officer was hospitalized for a longer period, but had been released from the hospital by May 20.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: