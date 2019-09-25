Woman charged after dog shot, buried in yard of Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a woman is facing charges after a dog was shot and then buried in a yard.

Police said in a news release that 32-year-old Krystal Holby Lucero is charged with torture dog or cat causing death and animal cruelty for an alleged incident from March.

An animal control officer initially responded to a home in the 1300 block of Manning Road on March 11 around 3:30 p.m. for an incident involving a dog bite, police said.

A preliminary investigation found a a 2-year old male German Shepherd had previously bitten someone. The dog’s owner, Lucero, allegedly shot the dog on March 11 following another biting incident, police said.

The dog was buried in the yard of the home. Animal control officers recovered the dog’s remains so that a necropsy could be performed in order to test for rabies due to the reported biting incidents.