Woman carjacked at Suffolk apartment complex Friday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a Suffolk apartment complex parking lot early Friday morning.

Suffolk Police said they were contacted about the crime around 4:25 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 3000 block of Gateway Drive.

According to police, they determined the victim was approached by the carjacker, who displayed a gun, then took off with the woman’s vehicle, a white Hyundai Accent with Florida tags 531NXC.

The victim was not injured.

