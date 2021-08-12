Woman arrested on assault and sexual battery charges following altercation with police in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On August 10, police arrested a woman on multiple charges following an altercation that occurred at a Verizon store in Suffolk.

Police say they received a call Tuesday morning regarding an altercation happening in a Verizon store in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that a woman was causing a disturbance in the store after being asked to leave.

The woman, Stephanie Kristine Deaguiar, age 42, of Carrollton became confrontational when she was approached by police. According to police, they attempted to take her into custody when she refused to cooperate. However, she took off running through the store.

When they took her into custody, police say she was physically combative and grabbed at an Officer’s groin area and gun multiple times.

Deaguiar was charged with Assault & Battery – Police Officer or Firefighter; Sexual Battery; Attempt to Commit Non-Capital Offense; Disorderly Conduct; Trespassing; and Fleeing from A Law Enforcement Officer.

She is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.