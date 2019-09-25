Woman arrested in connection with alleged assault by mob in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman is facing multiple charges following an alleged assault in late-August.

City officials said in a news release that police were called to 6100 block of Brookwood Drive in the College Square neighborhood on Aug. 31. A woman there told officers she and her granddaughter were assaulted by several females while they were in their vehicle.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found 18-year-old Jayla Monae Holmes was involved in this altercation and pepper-sprayed one of the victims.

Police arrested Holmes on Monday, charging her with several counts: injury – caustic agent, explosive or fire, assault or battery by mob, disorderly conduct, participate in unlawful assembly, conspiracy to incite riot, contributing to delinquency of minor and riot.

Officials said warrants are also on file for a second suspect, 23-year-old Danielle Yvonne Renea McLean, of Portsmouth. McLean is charged with assault or battery by mob, disorderly conduct, participate in unlawful assembly, conspiracy to incite riot, contributing to delinquency of minor and riot.

An investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing and more charges may be filed, officials said.