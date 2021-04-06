Woman arrested in connection with 3 armed robberies in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested in connection with three different armed robberies at businesses, police said.

Police said Andrea Bryant, 29, of Suffolk, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

She was also identified as the person allegedly behind the recent commercial armed robberies, police said.

The first robbery happened during the early morning hours March 29 at the Miller Mart in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard.

The second robbery was during the early morning hours of April 1 at the 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

The third happened Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. at the CVS in the 2700 block of Godwin Boulevard.

During all three incidents, police said Bryant entered and implied she had a weapon. She left with an unknown amount of cash and products then left on foot.

There were no injuries.

Bryant is charged with three counts each of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of felony.

She is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.