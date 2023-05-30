SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a woman has been arrested after she attempted to abduct a four-year-old boy Tuesday morning at a Walmart in Suffolk.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a woman attempting to take a child around 9 a.m. at the Walmart located in the 6200 block of College Drive.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the boy and his mother were in the self-checkout lane when the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Keeta Neville, took the boy out of the cart and attempted to leave the store with him.

Keeta Neville (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Multiple Walmart employees stopped Neville, which resulted in her putting the boy down, leaving the store, and running through the parking lot. Police were able to locate Neville around 9:14 a.m. near Applebee’s on Lakeview Parkway.

Neville has been arrested and charged with felony abduction, four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, and simple assault.

WAVY reached out to Suffolk Police for more information on the assault on a law enforcement charges. A spokesperson responded that they could not comment at this time.