SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin woman is accused of kicking a police officer several times.

Lavonda Laquita Smallwood, age 33, was arrested Wednesday when police responded to an incident at a residence in the 600 block of Second Avenue.

That’s when police say Smallwood tried to run away from the scene and kicked an officer several times.

Smallwood is charged with assault and battery on a police officer.