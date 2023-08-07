SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Witnesses have come forward to describe what happened after a man who was shot at a Suffolk Starbucks last month faces charges of attempted malicious wounding.

The shooting took place at the Starbucks in the 5800 block of Harbour View Boulevard, and 29-year-old Keaun Barrett, the man who was shot, is the one facing charges. Warrants for his arrest have not yet been executed, and police say Barrett is not a threat to the public.

The shooter is not facing charges, but the case remains under investigation.

As we reported on Thursday, July 27, an altercation led to the shooting.

Kayla Evans works next door to the Starbucks, and the bloody person at the Starbucks turned out to be Barrett.

She saw it and so did another man in the parking lot.

“He said the guy had a hole in his hip as well,” Evans said. “I didn’t see that one, but I saw the blood coming down his arm. I freaked out and walked away from the door.”

Some witnesses identified Barrett as the aggressor in the altercation.

“I heard banging from the walls because they are super thin,” Evans said. “Normally, we can hear stuff going on in there, but it was really loud.”

Whatever happened next led to Barrett getting shot several times.

“I saw this guy, he had no shirt on, he had blooding coming down his arm,” Evans said.

That was Barrett. Last we heard, he was taken to the hospital. 10 On Your Side cannot confirm where he is now, but police say he is not a threat to the public.

Barrett is associated with the College of William and Mary. The school, in a statement, said that “Keaun Quante Barrett is enrolled as a graduate student in W&M’s School of Education and was recently elected as a member of the W&M Washington Center Advisory Board.”

Also, after the shooting, Barrett resigned his position from Greensville County Public Schools July 29, and is no longer employed with the division.

Both school systems refused further comment because it is an ongoing law enforcement investigation, and the police had no new information, Barrett did not respond to a message to his GoFundMe page.

Someone was home at Barrett’s house where he lives with his mother. The door was open, the dogs were barking, but no one answered the door.