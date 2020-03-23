Wishing Well Counseling Center putting together take-home kits for kids in Hampton Roads

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wishing Well Counseling Center

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Wishing Well Counseling Center announced on Saturday that they are putting together kits for Hampton Roads kids to help keep them occupied while the schools are closed and social distancing is in place.

The counseling center is trying to get 100 kits together that will include arts and crafts, books, games, cards, clay pots with seeds, and coloring supplies. They also include activity idea sheets to help adults find creative things for kids to do.

The kits are expected to be available towards the end of this week.

To place an order, send Wishing Well Counseling Center a Facebook message or call (757) 514-3248 and leave a voicemail.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories