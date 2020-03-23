Wishing Well Counseling Center putting together take-home kits for kids in Hampton Roads

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Wishing Well Counseling Center announced on Saturday that they are putting together kits for Hampton Roads kids to help keep them occupied while the schools are closed and social distancing is in place.

The counseling center is trying to get 100 kits together that will include arts and crafts, books, games, cards, clay pots with seeds, and coloring supplies. They also include activity idea sheets to help adults find creative things for kids to do.

The kits are expected to be available towards the end of this week.

To place an order, send Wishing Well Counseling Center a Facebook message or call (757) 514-3248 and leave a voicemail.

