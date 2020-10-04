Western Tidewater Regional Jail reports over 100 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday officials at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail announced COVID-19 testing results for inmates, staff, and contractors within the facility.

On September 8, Western Tidewater Regional Jail reported that its first inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said once additional offenders tested positive, the Regional Jail, and the Virginia Health Department moved forward with testing all staff and offenders at the facility.

The testing was done on September 30, the jail said in a press release.

Immediately following the testing, the facility was placed on a locked-down status, until the results came back.

On Saturday October 3, the facility received the following results:

109 offenders tested positive for the coronavirus, out of the 756 offenders housed at the facility.

Six staff and contractors employed at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus out of the 180 employed.

Western Tidewater said two offenders had inconclusive test results and will be retested.

The jail has taken the following precautionary measures to ensure that inmates and employees are getting the medical treatment they need:

Immediately affected individuals were identified and isolated from the general population.

In an abundance of caution, the jail facility remains on lockdown status.

Should any offender require care beyond that of the on-site medical staff they will be transferred to the hospital.

The vast majority of COVID-19 positive inmates and staff were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, the jail said on Saturday.

Officials said, “all affected employees were placed on Emergency paid leave and all offenders continue to be appropriately treated by medical staff, who provide 24-hor on-site medical care”

Western Tidewater Regional Jail said no offenders or staff are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

