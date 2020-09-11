Western Tidewater Regional Jail confirms 19 additional inmates test positive for COVID-19 following initial case

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk confirmed on Friday that 19 additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19 after an inmate tested positive yesterday.

Officials with the jail said that an inmate tested positive on Sept. 10. Following the positive result, the jail then tested any inmate who came in contact with the patient. Officials say that 32 inmates were tested after the initial test.

Results revealed that 19 additional inmates tested positive — 17 of which are asymptomatic, eight inmates tested negative, and five results are pending.

The jail is working in accordance with state and CDC health measures and has quarantined all positive and exposed inmates. They are also investigating if any staff or additional inmates need testing.

WTRJ officials said that this is the first case the facility has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Western Tidewater Regional Jail serves Isle of Wight County, Franklin, and Suffolk.

