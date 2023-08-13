SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk city officials say, West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in mosquitoes collected from the Eclipse area and the neighborhood of North Jericho.

They also say Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) was found in mosquitoes collected from the Hobson and Driver area.

As a result, Suffolk Mosquito Control is ramping up its efforts in these areas with increased mosquito surveillance, treatment of standing water, and spraying for adult mosquitoes.

City officials want Suffolk residents to be aware of the increased WNV and EEE activity in these areas and use the following proactive measures to prevent mosquito bites while outdoors:

Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors

Apply insect repellents containing DEET as directed on the label.

Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity (1 hour before dusk to 1 hour before dawn)

For more information about WNV and EEE click here and here.