SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A black bear was spotted paying a visit the WAVY’s studio property this weekend.

The cameras on the property in the Driver neighborhood caught the bear walking across the roadway Saturday morning.

This is not the first bear sighting in Hampton Roads this year. 10 On Your Side received a Ring Camera video that captured a bear cub walking past someone’s home in Virginia Beach last month.

Bear sighting have risen in Virginia as temperatures get warmer. Residents are reminded to secure their garbage and clean their porches to keep bears away from their home. Bears are also able to smell food that is in someone’s car, so make sure that your car is cleaned out.