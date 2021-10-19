Water main leak being repaired on North Main Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Public works crews are trying to repair a water main leak south of the railroad tracks near the intersection of North Main Street and Prentis Street.

Crews were expected to start excavation to locate and repair the leak around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Suffolk officials say there will be water service interruptions in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Main. More information will be released when the location of the leak is determined and repairs are expected to require the closure of northbound North Main between Finney Avenue and Prentis Street.

There’s no timetable for repairs for at this time.