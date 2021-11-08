Water main break on Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk city officials on Monday said a contractor damaged a water main in the 1600 block of Holland Road/Route 58.

The crews that damaged the main were contracted for the Holland Road/Route 58 Roadway Improvement Project.

Around 6 p.m. Monday night, Suffolk said staff was working to isolate the damaged section of the 20-inch water transmission main.

Water service interruptions were expected in certain areas along Holland Road. The city released a map showing the affected area, which includes the 200 block of Sumner Avenue, 1600 block of Faulk Road, and portions of the 1600 block of Holland Road.

Holland Road water main break on Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo courtesy: City of Suffolk)

Once the damaged section of the lin is isolated, crews will work to pump down the accumulated water and repair the damaged area.

