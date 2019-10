SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a male suspect who was seen on camera taking items, included a gun, from a car on Godwin Blvd. back on Monday, Sept. 9.

According to police, the incident took place in the 2700 block of Godwin Blvd, around 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887.