Volunteers needed for ‘Great American Cleanup’ project in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Beautiful has teamed up with askHRgreen.org and Keep Virginia Beautiful for this year’s Great American Clean that takes place starting today.

An initiative of Keep America Beautiful, the Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, designed to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities.

Residents will focus on cleaning up their own communities local outdoor spaces in smaller numbers instead of gathering in large groups from today to March 27. Groups should be limited to no more than 25 participants and volunteers are asked to wear masks, maintain a distance of six feet apart, and wear gloves or use a grabber to handle litter.

Throughout the pandemic, litter has become a difficult challenge in Hampton Roads with fewer volunteer cleanups, more people are consuming fast food from the convenience of their cars and not disposing of the debris properly. Municipal staff has also had it shortage of people, with less litter being cleared from roadways in the past year.

There has also been increased use of disposable masks, gloves, and sanitizing wipes which are all too often discarded on the ground, and you can see why the litter problem has grown.

“Spending time outdoors is one of the safest, socially-distant activities one can do, and our region could use a good spring cleaning,” Rebekah Eastep, an askHRgreen.org team leader. “Your efforts will benefit the greater good by creating beautiful, healthy spaces that we can all enjoy.”

To take part in the Great American Cleanup, you can register here www.askHRgreen.org/cleanup. or contact Keep Suffolk beautiful at 514-7604, or email KSB@suffolkva.us.