Virginia couple arrested on 18 charges including attempted capital murder

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia couple was arrested on 18 charges including attempted capital murder after direct indictments Tuesday.

As the arresting department, Suffolk Police say Jesse Lee Barber, age 39 of Poquoson, and April Lynn White, age 39 of Dutton, were arrested Oct. 13 for incidents that occurred Dec. 18, 2019. The incidents happened in the 3200 block of Holland Road at a Suffolk home owned by the victim who is an adult woman.

Barber and White were roommates of the victim at the time of the alleged incidents, however, they had been previously told that they needed to vacate the residence.

On the date in question, the victim arrived home and was allegedly physically attacked and then restrained against her will by both individuals. During the altercation, the victim’s phone was destroyed and a wallet containing credit cards was taken.

The couple was allegedly picked up from the residence by an acquaintance, and the victim was able to get help from a neighbor who called Suffolk Police.

Barber remains in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail since his initial arrest on December 18, 2019, and White is also being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail since her initial arrest on December 19, 2019.

Charges include:

Attempted capital murder

Robbery (2 counts)

Attempted capital murder – abduction

Attempted first-degree murder,

Abduction – extort money or immoral purpose (2 counts)

Robbery – residence (2 counts)

Aggravated malicious wounding

Strangle another causing wounding or injury

Shoot/stab/cut or wound in commission of a felony

Credit card theft (4 counts)

Unlawful use or injury to telephone lines

Destruction of property

