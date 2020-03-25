VIDEO: Teachers, staff parade through neighborhoods for students out of school

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — On the heels of an order by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam extending school closures to the end of the school year, some teachers and staff are going the extra mile to show support for their students.

On Tuesday, some WAVY viewers sent in videos showing staff and teachers parading down neighborhood streets in cars. The videos came from Suffolk.

Here are some videos WAVY viewers sent:

Florence Bowser Elementary teacher/ staff parade (below) (Courtesy: Randall Bowen)

Kilby Shores Elementary School teacher/ staff parade (below) (Courtesy: Kewuna Boothe)

If you have a video or photos of other “teacher parades” in Virginia or North Carolina, send them to reportit@wavy.com.

Florence Bowser Elementary teacher/ staff parade (Photo courtesy: Randall Bowen)

