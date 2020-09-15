Video: Suffolk police looking for breaking and entering suspects

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two breaking and entering suspects caught on camera are wanted by Suffolk police.

Police say the incident happened at 3 p.m. on August 21 at a home in the 1200 block of Beechwood Drive, in the Maple Hill neighborhood. The home’s resident was on vacation at the time.

The video shows two men enter the home, but leave quickly when they see the video camera.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

