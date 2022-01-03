VIDEO: Downed traffic signal pole closes northbound lanes on College Dr in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk Department of Public Works are currently on the scene of a downed traffic signal pole Monday evening.



The downed pole was reported at the intersection of College Drive and Lakeview Parkway around 3:20 p.m. Officials believe the incident was caused by high winds Monday afternoon.

A 10 On Your Side viewer sent a video of the pole swinging as cars drove by underneath prior to the incident.

The northbound lanes of College Drive in the area are currently closed with a detour in place.



The closure is expected to last 2 to 4 hours as crews work on a temporary repair. Officials say a temporary traffic signal trailer will be put in place until Tuesday.

