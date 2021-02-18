Vehicle struck gas meter at rear of vape shop in Suffolk; businesses to be ventilated due to gas

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle ran into the back of a tobacco and vape shop Thursday morning in Suffolk and struck a gas meter, leading to power being shut down to multiple businesses in the shopping center due to the gas.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says it responded around 1:20 a.m. to the Oak Ridge Shopping Center (Food Lion shopping center) in the 1500 block of Holland for an alarm call at the Tobacco & Vape shop at the end of the shopping center.

The vehicle that struck the building had fled the scene beforehand, but firefighters said there was a heavy odor of gas in the area. The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle struck a gas meter base and Virginia Natural crews responded to help make repairs.

However power had to be completely shut down to multiple businesses in the area due to the amount of natural gas. The businesses will need to ventilated before power can be restored later Thursday morning, firefighter said.

The incident remains under investigation.