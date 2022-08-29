SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle overturned on Great Fork Road in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Great Fork Road.

Officials say there were “minor injuries” reported following the crash. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

In photos shared by the fire department on social media, the car appears to have struck a “No Thru Trucks” sign at an intersection and before turning to its side.

Courtesy – Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue

