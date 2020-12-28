Vehicle stolen from 7-Eleven in Suffolk Sunday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle was stolen from a 7-Eleven in Suffolk Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from the convenience store in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a call about the incident around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim left the vehicle running and unlocked when they went inside the store.

Another vehicle pulled up, someone got out and then went into the victim’s running car. They drove off.

While the vehicle was being taken, a person fired a gun. The bullet hit the front glass of the store.

No one was injured in the incident.

The vehicle was later recovered by Virginia State Police in Chesapeake.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.