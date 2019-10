SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A King’s Fork High School student was airlifted to Norfolk General on Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while getting off a school bus in downtown Suffolk.

The student’s injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening, according to Diana Klink with the City of Suffolk.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Market Street and the driver stayed on scene.

Klink says police are still investigating the crash and the roadway was closed.