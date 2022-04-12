SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said two people were injured after their vehicle crashed into a guardrail during a police pursuit Tuesday night.

Police said the driver and passenger’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the short pursuit started around 9:27 p.m. after an officer running stationary radar on the Southwest Suffolk Bypass saw a vehicle going more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle and stop it, but it failed to yield and crashed into a guardrail at the Turlington Road exit.

The car’s driver and passenger were examined by medical personnel and then taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.