VDOT urges motorists to use caution, restrict nonessential travel ahead of weekend storm

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia safety officials are urging residents and motorists to use caution and stay at home ahead of the upcoming storm Sunday.

While the anticipated inclement weather in Hampton Roads is expected to be mostly a rain event, a significant amount of precipitation along with high winds is expected.



Portions of the region could see snow, falling pavement temperatures, high winds and flooding that may impact travel.

WAVY-TV 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews Hampton Roads will experience periods of rain, some locally heavy, through the day, with some of the heaviest rain in the late afternoon and evening.

The Virginia National Guard currently has 75 personnel at multiple locations across the Commonwealth ready to respond.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also requested debris reduction and high mobility transportation capabilities.



VDOT officials say crews will continue to monitor road surfaces and precipitation throughout the night and are on standby to assist with downed trees, limbs, and debris for the duration of the event.

VDOT urges motorists to use caution and restrict nonessential travel as crews respond to the effects of the storm.



Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to avoid areas with downed power lines, trees and standing water.



Depending on marine storm conditions, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages. Motorists can call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY for status updates on ferry service.



If travel is necessary:

Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions and closures before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Give crews time and space to treat roads.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snowplows.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Resources:

Free 511 Virginia Tools — Get the latest traffic conditions before traveling by calling 511, or go to www.511virginia.org. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp#app.

800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) — Report road hazards or ask road-related questions at VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling this statewide toll-free number.

Twitter — Follow us @VaDOTHR and @511hamptonroads for the latest traffic updates during a storm.

WAZE – VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.