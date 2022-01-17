VDOT survey asks residents’ input on future of Route 17 in Suffolk, Isle of Wight

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking residents for input on the future on Route 17 in Suffolk and Isle of Wight.



The new survey is the second of three created to gather feedback on recommendations to improve travel conditions on Route 17.



The latest survey is focused specifically on the portion of Route 17 in Suffolk, from College Drive to Route 258 at the Isle of Wight County line. Survey respondents will be asked to rate and prioritize proposed improvements to this corridor, and a separate survey will be conducted for the portion of Route 17 in Isle of Wight County in Spring 2022.



The purpose of the Arterial Preservation Plan is to preserve and enhance Route 17, a critical transportation highway accommodating the long-distance mobility of people and goods throughout the commonwealth. Ultimately, the study will propose improvements designed to mitigate safety issues, improve traffic operations and alleviate congestion.



The survey is now open for participation and will remain open until Jan. 31 HERE.



More information can be found on the website project page HERE.

