VDOT building evacuated Wednesday after bomb threat note found

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police and fire-rescue are investigating after a written bomb threat was found at a Virginia Department of Transportation building Wednesday afternoon.

Police say VDOT officials evacuated the building and closed the offices for the rest of the day.

Crews responded to the VDOT building in the 7500 block of Burbage Road after the call came in reporting the threat by note around 3:20 p.m.

The fire marshal’s office responded.

The investigation remains ongoing.

