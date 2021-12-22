VDOT asking for public’s input on future of College Drive and Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking the public’s input on enhanced safety and improved mobility along College Drive and the Hampton Roads Parkway in Suffolk.

Officials say the project is part of a Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study for roadways and signalized intersections. They are specifically targeting College Drive from Lake View Parkway to Gateway Drive/Champions Way and the Hampton Roads Parkway at the Hunters Court intersection.

The project proposes

improvements designed to mitigate safety issues, improve traffic operations and alleviate congestion. Improvements being considered include:

optimized traffic signal timing/operations;

innovative intersections;

access management; and

pedestrian/bicycle facilities.

As part of this study, an online survey regarding this intersection is now open for participation and will remain open until Jan. 12, 2022.

Comments regarding the study can also be submitted in writing by contacting Mr. Jerry Pauley at 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435 or at jerry.pauley@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “College Drive/Harbour View Boulevard Study.” Written comments will be accepted through Jan. 12, 2022.

For more information, visit the project’s website.