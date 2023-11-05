SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Due to upcoming construction on Route 58 in Suffolk, new traffic patterns are expected to occur as early as Nov. 13, according to the city of Suffolk.

Courtesy: City of Suffolk

This is part of the Holland Road Corridor Widening project and will affect the area between Grove Avenue and Center Point Drive, according to the release. The westbound traffic will be redirected to the southside of the road in order to complete construction on the northside.

The traffic pattern for the eastern section of the project, extending from Grove Avenue to the US 13 Bypass, will stay the same.

The Suffolk Public Works Department said they will place message boards of these upcoming changes and provide timely notifications, according to a release.