Upcoming Suffolk hiring event looking to fill over 100 positions for truck, forklift operators and more

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local employment agency is hosting an upcoming hiring event in search of truck operators, forklift operators, and more.

The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting the hiring event on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Thursday, Feb. 10 at 157 North Main Street, on the second floor. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The event is for employment agency Cor-Tech which is currently hiring for over 100 positions including reach truck operators, forklift operators, and warehouse general help. This event is an extension of Warehouse Wednesdays hiring series.

Applicants are asked to bring two forms of valid identification.