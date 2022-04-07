SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Suffolk are investigating after an unexploded artillery piece was found Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the unexploded ordnance was found by a contractor around 2:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard. That is north of King’s Fork High School.

The Virginia state police bomb squad responded and removed the piece.

Officials say they believe the item was an inert munition round that was originally located about a half-mile off the roadway.

No one was injured.