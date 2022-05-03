SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Bomb squad units have removed an unexploded grenade found Tuesday morning at the Beamon’s Mill Townhomes in Suffolk.

The 911 call came in at 9:03 a.m. and two nearby residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger with Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the grenade was found outside the rear of an unoccupied townhome by maintenance staff.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal units were contacted and State Police were able to remove the grenade for further evaluation, Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley said.

No injuries were reported and the all clear was given.