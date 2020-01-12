2 women suffering injuries following shooting incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are now investigating after two women suffered gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Battery Avenue.

One victim was sent to a local hospital while the other drove herself. Reports say both victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A nearby home was struck by gunfire during the shooting, however there were no injuries reported from anyone inside, police say.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.