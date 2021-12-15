Two victims robbed at gunpoint in Suffolk, four suspects wanted

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday evening in Suffolk, near College Drive.

According to police, the two victims were walking in the 2000 block of Beringer Road around 7:20 p.m. when a vehicle stopped near them. Four men, two of which were armed, got out of the car and took cash, personal items and cell phones before leaving the scene in a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Police have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1 – Black male, dark complexion, between 18-25 years of age, 5’10” to 6’1” tall, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, and light colored shoes

Suspect 2 – Black male, medium complexion, between 18 to 25 years of age, 5'10 to 6'1" tall, wearing tan shirt with grey sleeves, grey hoodie, light colored jeans, and white sneakers

Suspect 3 – Black male, medium complexion, between 18 to 25 years of age, 5'10" to 6'1" tall

Suspect 4 – Black male, medium complexion, between 18 to 25 years of age, 5'10" to 6'1" tall

No injuries were reported.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.