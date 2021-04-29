Two-vehicle crash in Suffolk injures 3, including 1 with life-threatening injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say three people were injured including a man who sustained life-threatening injuries, following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were sent to the scene of the crash around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Holly Lawn Parkway.

Initial investigation revealed that a GMC Arcadia pick-up had flipped onto the driver’s side during the crash.

One of the drivers, a woman, along with a child, had to be extricated through the windshield from the pick-up. The two were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the male driver of the other vehicle, a jeep, was also rushed to he hospital with what were later determined to be life-threatening injuries.

The crash temporarily closed the roadway Wednesday afternoon.

