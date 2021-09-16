Two suffer life-threatening injuries following crash on Whaleyville Boulevard in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash had closed the roadway in both directions in the 1500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard, however, officials say the road is now open to thru traffic.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and van. The driver of both vehicles had to be extricated by emergency personnel.

One adult male was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital, while the male driver of the other vehicle was ground transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say that both of the driver’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.