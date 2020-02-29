Breaking News
Person shot near Lafayette Blvd. and Peronne Ave. in Norfolk

Two vehicle-accident in Suffolk kills one, sends two others to local hospital

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk Police Generic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon led to the death of one person and sent two other victims to the hospital.

According to reports, Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews are currently on the scene following a fatal accident in the 400 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The call for the accident came at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, reports say. A second victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries followed by a third victim non life-threatening injuries.

The roadway is currently closed following the investigation.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released as the next of kin has not been notified.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories