SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Public Schools confirms an investigation is underway into two incidents at King’s Fork Middle School, which is the summer school site for the district.

The school received information Monday morning about a student believed to have a gun and drugs on campus.

Suffolk Police said officers responded to the school around 8 a.m. While investigating the credibility of this threat, the middle school received a bomb threat at 9:14 a.m.

The building was evacuated and Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist in this case.

Following a sweep of the building, no weapon was found. Students and staff were allowed back into the building at 10:10 a.m.

Suffolk Police will have an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the day.

Both incidents remain under investigation.