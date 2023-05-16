SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Suffolk schools have been nationally recognized for their commitment to empowering students during the 2022-23 school year.

According to a press release, Lakeland High School and Nansemond River High School were two of the 262 schools across the U.S. recognized as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools.

The recognition honors schools that are committed to increasing student engagement through their PLTW programs. Below are the following criteria the Lakeland and Nansemond River High Schools has to meet during the 2021-22 school year:

Have at least 25% of students participate in PLTW courses, or have at least 33% of students be enrolled in at least three courses

Offer or had students enroll in at least three of the PLTW courses

Have strategies in place that support proportional representation in regards to race, ethnicity, poverty, and more

Suffolk Public Schools also congratulated PLTW BioMed instructor at Lakeland High School, Sarah McDonald, and PLTW Engineering instructor from Nansemond River High School, Dawn Rountree for their work with students.

To learn more about the PLTW recognition program, visit their website.