Two Suffolk buses with students on board crash in school parking lot

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two school buses, carrying a total of 50 students, were involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

The crash happened in the parking lot of Nansemond Parkway Elementary just after 9 a.m.

An image provided by Suffolk Police shows one of the buses crashed into the back of the other. The cause remains under investigation.

One of the bus drivers was evaluated at the scene, then transported to the hospital for further observation. The students involved in the crash reported to school, except for six students who were waiting for the parents/guardians to pick them up. Police did not report if any students required medical transport. Stay with WAVY for any updates.