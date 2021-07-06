Two shot overnight on North Broad Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man and a juvenile male were found shot overnight in Suffolk.

Police say they were notified at 1:49 a.m. for the shooting in the 300 block of North Broad Street. When officers arrived in the area of North Broad Street and 2nd Street they found the victims suffering from the gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details in the case have been released, but the shooting is under investigation.