SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are seriously hurt after a large fire in Suffolk.

Several Suffolk Fire and Rescue units were called to the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday.

“The house was well evolved when we arrived,” Suffolk Fire Chief, Michael Barakey, said.

Heavy fire and smoke was seen coming from a large two-story home when crews arrived on scene. Two adults were waiting outside, severely burned. Paramedics transported both patients to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Barakey said one firefighter was checked out at the scene for exhaustion. Barakey said is was due to the humidity. He is expected to be okay.

The fire was about 1,800 feet from the main road and crews had challenges with water supply, according to the Suffolk Fire Chief

We had to use a lot of what we call split lays to get our fire hose all the way out from here to the hydrant. Then, we had a couple of hydrants that we needed to tap to get water back here,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.