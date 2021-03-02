Two men shot Monday night in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after two men were shot Monday night in Suffolk.

Police say it happened just before 11:50 p.m. in the 300 block of South Main Street. When they got to the scene, officers found that several vehicles were struck, as well as a residence, police say.

Officers were then notified at the scene that two men had showed up at Sentara Obici Hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

A half mile away and several hours earlier Monday, police say a 12-year-old was shot and injured. That incident happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street.